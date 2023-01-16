U.S. and world news for Jan. 16

Oligarch ties: The Washington Post reports that New York Congressman George Santos, who fabricated much of his background, took money for his campaign from the cousin of a Russian oligarch and also benefitted from tens of thousands of dollars of the oligarch’s money that had been given to various committees to use in helping Santos. Two New York congressmen, Dan Goldman and Ritchie Torres have written to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy calling on McCarthy to reveal the extent of his knowledge during the 2022 campaign about the lies Santos was telling.

Gina Lollobrigida dies: Screen legend Gina Lollobrigida has died at age 95. She began appearing in movies in the late 1940s in Italy and soon was put under contract by Howard Hughes when Hughes owned RKO Radio Pictures, launching a Hollywood career. Although she was recognized for her beauty she was an accomplished actress, starring in films such as “Beat the Devil,” “Trapeze,” “Never So Few,” and “Solomon and Sheba.” Lollobrigida was nominated for three Golden Globe Awards and won a Golden Globe in 1961. The cause of death was not announced.

Recorders recovered: Searchers have found the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from the twin-engine ATR-72 airplane operated by Nepal’s Yeti Airlines that crashed yesterday at Pokhara, Nepal. It has been confirmed that 69 of the 72 people on board wee killed, with the other three listed as missing. The airplane was close to landing when it crashed.

Show of force: Russia and Belarus this morning began joint air force training maneuvers in a show of solidarity along with a veiled threat that Belarus would use its air power to support Russia’s war against Ukraine. At the same time, U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley said U.S. troops in Germany are stepping up the training of Ukrainian troops. He said about 500 Ukrainians are set for a new round of training to take place in Germany.

Comer wants Biden logs: The chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Republican James Comer of Kentucky, wants the White House to produce two years worth of visitor logs to President Biden’s house in Wilmington, Delaware, as a result of classified documents being found there. Comer also wants the White House to send to Congress any documents and communications related to searches conducted for classified documents at Biden’s properties.

King’s words remembered: Speaking at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta yesterday President Biden said that people need to pay attention to what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had said about human rights and freedom. Biden warned that democracy is at risk and Americans need to choose democracy over autocracy. Biden decried racism, extremism and insurrection.

Cover photo courtesy of TCM