U.S. and world news for Dec. 5

Constitution: New York Congressman-elect Mike Lawler, Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Congresswoman Liz Cheney and Congressman Adam Kinzinger were among the few Republicans to speak out over the weekend and condemn Donald Trump’s call to do away with the U.S. Constitution and put him back in the White House. Democrats were quick to speak out with the White House saying that Trump’s call to terminate the Constitution should be universally condemned.

Bob McGrath dies: Actor Bob McGrath, who appeared on “Sesame Street” from the day the show went on the air in 1969 to his retirement in 2017 died yesterday at age 90 at his home in Norwood, New Jersey. Before “Sesame Street,” McGrath had been a singer and appeared on the Mitch Miller TV show.

FBI joins NC sabotage investigation: The FBI has joined the investigation into the sabotage of two electric power substations in Moore County, North Carolina. Shots were fired at equipment, destroying it and knocking out power to an estimated 40,000 customers. Authorities say it could be several days before power can be restored.

Price cap on Russian oil: Western countries say that beginning today they will not pay more than $60 a barrel for Russian oil. It’s part of the effort to put economic pressure on Russia because of its war against Ukraine. Russia responded by saying it will refuse to sell oil to any country that has a price cap in place. Ukraine called for the Western countries to make the price cap $30 a barrel instead of $60.

Morality Police status: Iran’s government says that it is reviewing the country’s laws requiring women to wear hijabs. This apparently is in response to the widespread protests of the so-called Morality Police that have taken place in the country. There were reports over the weekend that the Morality Police, squads of police charged with making sure women are dressed according to Iran’s laws, had been shut down.

Kennedy Center event: Before the Kennedy Center Honors took place last night, President Biden welcomed the honorees to the White House. They are George Clooney, Gladys Knight, the band U2, conductor Tania Leon and singer Amy Grant. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was at the Kennedy Center with her husband Paul, who is recovering from being attacked at their San Francisco home. He received a standing ovation.