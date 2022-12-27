U.S. and world news for Dec. 27

Santos admits lies: The New York Post reports that senior Republicans in Congress have known that Republican Congressman-elect George Santos was lying about his employment, educational and family background and were making jokes to themselves about the lies rather than exposing them. Santos yesterday publically admitted in an interview with the Post that he had lied to voters but said he plans to take office anyway. Santos’ district covers parts of Queens and Long Island and his flipping the district from Democrat to Republican helped the Republicans take control of the House.

More snow for Buffalo: More snow is forecast to fall on Buffalo today, following the blizzard that dropped more than four feet of snow, paralyzed New York’s Erie County and resulted in at least 34 deaths. The airport at Buffalo had been expected to reopen today, but that now has been delayed until tomorrow. Elsewhere in the U.S., more than 2,800 flights were canceled this morning due to weather, adding to the more than 17,000 flights that have been cancelled since bad weather started impacting the nation last Wednesday.

Migrants being helped: The Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network this morning was working to provide food and shelter to the three busloads of migrants sent to Washington, D.C., on Christmas Eve by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The Aid Network said Abbott refused to have the migrants taken to the group’s shelters and instead ordered them dropped off in freezing temperatures along the road in front of the U.S Naval Observatory, which is where the Vice President’s official residence is located. The Aid Network said the migrants did not have clothing for the cold weather and some did not even have shoes.

Talk of peace talks: In an interview with Russian television released on Christmas Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia is ready for peace talks with Ukraine. He blamed Ukraine for refusing to negotiate. Yesterday, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with the Associated Press said he hoped for peace talks in February.

Drone interception failure: The South Korean military launched fighter jets and helicopters yesterday in an attempt to intercept North Korean drones that were flown across the border into South Korea. They were unable to make the intercepts. Today, South Korea’s president apologized for the failure and said the South Korean military will be setting up special units specifically designed to respond to border violations by North Korean drones.

RCMH is 90: Radio City Music Hall opened 90 years ago tonight, December 27, 1932. It was designed by architect Edward Durell Stone with the interior designed by Donald Deskey. After the Music Hall failed to attract audiences for live shows, movies were added and the combination of movies and stage shows continued until 1979 when a plan was announced to close the theater. The Music Hall was saved, made a landmark, restored to the condition it was in on opening night and continues operate.