U.S. and world news for Dec. 22

Government spending bill: A Republican attempt to amend the $1.7 trillion spending bill needed to keep the government open after midnight tomorrow was blocking what had been anticipated to be swift Senate passage of the bill. Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah proposed amending the bill to require that Title 42, which restricts immigration, remain in effect. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was hoping to find a compromise solution today so the Senate could vote and send the bill to the House. The bill includes over $44 billion in aid for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy speech: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy was heading home today following yesterday’s whirlwind trip to Washington. After meeting with President Biden at the White House, Zelenskyy spoke to a joint meeting of Congress. The speech was punctuated with numerous standing ovations from both the Republicans and Democrats in attendance. Zelenskyy said that U.S. aid to Ukraine to help defend it from Russian aggression was an investment in world freedom. At the end of the speech, he presented Congress with a Ukrainian flag that had been flown in battle and was signed by many Ukrainian soldiers. Zelenskyy was presented with a U.S. flag that had been flown over the Capitol.

Bankman-Fried to court: The co-founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency firm FTX was scheduled to appear in court in New York today after waiving extradition in the Bahamas and being flown to the U.S. yesterday in FBI custody. Sam Bankman-Fried is charged with a massive fraud that stole billions from investors. Gary Wang, who co-founded FTX with Bankman-Fried, has already pleaded guilty to fraud and is cooperating with investigators. Bankman-Fried’s former girlfriend Carolyn Ellison also pleaded guilty and is cooperating with investigators.

Flight cancelations: More than 1,200 flights scheduled for today were canceled as of this morning as a massive winter storm has resulted in weather warnings for 37 states. The National Weather Service calls the storm “a once in a generation type event.”

Covid in China: Reuters reported this morning that a hospital in Shanghai, China, is warning its staff to prepare for what it calls a tragic battle with Covid. The report says that more than half of the 25 million people living in Shanghai are expected to be sick with the virus by next week.

Santos’ background: The incoming House Democratic leader Congressman Hakeem Jeffries of New York says it appears that Republican Congressman-elect George Santos of Long Island is a complete and utter fraud and needs to answer questions about his background. The New York Times first reported that when Santos was running for office he lied about his educational and employment backgrounds. The Times also could not find an IRS record of Santos having founded a charity as he claimed. It also was reported that Santos did not live at the address he reported. Santos’ election helped the Republicans take control of the House of Representatives.