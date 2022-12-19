U.S. and world news for Dec. 19

Criminal referrals expected: The House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attempted coup holds a public business meeting this afternoon. The committee is expected to refer criminal charges against Donald Trump to the Justice Department. The Justice Department, which is conducting its own investigations, is not obligated to act on the committee’s recommendations. Reports say the charges will include incitement of an insurrection, obstruction and conspiracy. Criminal referrals also are expected against several people who helped Trump attempt to stay in power despite losing the 2020 election. Also expected are referrals to the House Ethics Committee calling for action against members of Congress who refused to honor subpoenas issued by the committee.

Proud Boys on trial: Jury selection is underway in the trial of the founder of the Proud Boys and four of his associates. Enrique Tarrio and other leaders of the Proud Boys are charged with several felonies including seditious conspiracy in the attack on the U.S. Capitol designed to help Donald Trump stay in power.

Argentina wins World Cup: Argentina beat France to win the World Cup. It’s the third time Argentina has won. The World Cup this year took place in Qatar and in 2026 is scheduled to be held in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Russia fires attack drones: At least 20 attack drones made by Iran were launched by Russia against Ukraine overnight, as Russian President Vladimir Putin was set to visit Belarus today. It is expected that Putin will try to pressure Belarus, a neighboring country to Ukraine, to join the war he started.

Poll of Twitter users: Elon Musk took a poll of Twitter users and asked whether they though he should continue running the social media platform. Just over half of the 17.5 million people who took part in the poll said he should no longer head Twitter. There’s no indication so far that Musk will step down. As owner of Twitter, he’d still be in control whether or not he had a title with the company.

Satellite test: North Korea said that it this morning launched a test version of a spy satellite it is developing. It released a photo taken by the test satellite that is a black and white picture of the South Korean capital city of Seoul.