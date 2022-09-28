Switzerland ranks first in 2022 Best Countries list

Switzerland has topped the chart in the 2022 Best Countries ranking and analysis project conducted by U.S. News & World Report, BAV Group and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

The Best Countries list evaluates 85 countries for 73 attributes grouped into 10 sub-rankings, including entrepreneurship, agility and social purpose. Quality of life became the most heavily weighted subranking this year, as determined by the most recent gross domestic product per capita data.

For the fifth time in Best Countries’ seven-year history, Switzerland claimed the No. 1 spot, with Germany coming in at No. 2, followed by Canada at No. 3. The U.S. moved up two positions to No. 4, followed by Sweden at No. 5. The Russian-Ukraine war also factored into the ranking, with Russia coming in at No. 36 and Ukraine securing the No. 62 slot.