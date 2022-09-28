Japan will reopen to foreign tourists in October

Japan’s government has announced it will reopen the country to entry by individual travelers for tourism purposes beginning on Oct. 11.

In ending the pandemic-era prohibition on foreign tourism, Japan will also resume granting visa waivers to eligible visitors and eliminate the daily arrival cap on international visitors that has been in place for the past two-and-a-half years.

“So, you can do more than take in Japan’s captivating culture, history, nature and cuisine,” said Seino Satoshi, president of the Japanese National Tourism Office. “We are also working hard on projects for sustainable tourism, adventure travel, and luxury travel. Japan is a highly attractive country not only for tourism, but also for international conferences and incentive travel. With the relaxed travel measures, Japan is fully prepared to host these events.”