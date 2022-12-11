Yonkers rates 100 in LGBTQ survey

Yonkers is one of 120 out of 506 municipalities nationwide to receive a 100 score fromThe Human Rights Campaign Foundation, in partnership with the Equality Federation Institute, for being LGBTQ-sensitive in its municipal laws and policies. Yonkers was specifically cited for its leadership that included among other things: LGBTQ equality; having non-discrimination laws; and providing inclusive protections to workers and residents. This marked the eighth consecutive year that Yonkers received a score of 100 in the survey.

“Our administration continually works toward full equality amongst our residents and employees,” said Mayor Mike Spano. “We are extremely proud to continue to be a part of the growing list of communities with a perfect score on the Municipal Equality Index.”

Kelly Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, said, “It is increasingly critical that municipal and city leaders address the many hurdles that have yet to be overcome as we fight to uphold the safety and dignity our LGBTQ+ community deserves. We honor our responsibility to our communities to work together to advance equity and equality, particularly for our most vulnerable.”

The report said that research shows openness to diversity and inclusiveness is a key element in the formula that leads to economic growth of a community. The average score among the 506 municipalities that were rated by the survey was 69 and six scored zero.