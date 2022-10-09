Yonkers park appeals to the senses

Yonkers has added something new to its more than 70 city parks: the Sensory Garden at Grant Park, which his located on High Street and Park Avenue in the Ashburton neighborhood.

The garden features an array of plants, flowers, herbs, trees and other sensory-heightening amenities. Plants appealing to taste and sense include basil, chives, dill, mint and parsley. Hydrangea, Crepe Myrtle Bush and Diablo Ninebark Shrub are among the plantings appealing to sight. The garden includes four wheelchair accessible planters, natural wind chimes, a rock garden and tree plantings.

Although Grant Park has been a long-time fixture in the neighborhood, a Sept. 16 ceremony was held marking the formal opening of the Sensory Garden.

Steve Sansone, the city’s parks, recreation and conservation commissioner, explained that the park is named after U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant who signed legislation in 1872 creating Yellowstone as the the world’s first national park and led to the creation of the U.S. National Park Service.

“Our park here was opened in 1899, completed in 1901 and is the second oldest park in Yonkers behind City Hall’s Washington Park,” Sansone said. “For years we’ve wanted to create a sensory park and looked for the right location. The Sensory Garden allows visitors to enjoy a variety of sensory experiences. Sensory gardens are designed to provide opportunities to stimulate the five senses of sight, sound, taste, smell and touch. This garden also has components that are accessible.”

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said, “Each day, we strive to enhance the quality of life for our residents and this new Sensory Garden is a unique and creative way to do just that. Its accessibility and inclusiveness to every resident, despite disabilities or hindrances, allows all of us to appreciate the diverse beauty of nature and our parks.”

The garden was created in cooperation with the Rotary Club of Yonkers-East Yonkers, Westchester School for Special Children and the Mayor’s Disability Advisory Board. It was designed and constructed by the Yonkers Department of Parks, Recreation & Conservation.