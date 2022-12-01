XPO Logistics launches Soles4Souls shoe drive

Greenwich-based XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) has launched its third annual Soles4Souls shoe drive.

XPO has designated 142 of its largest U.S. sites to serve as collection points for new or gently used shoes donated by employees and the public. The company will transport the shoes to Soles4Souls for distribution, and has pledged a cash donation for each pair of shoes collected. The drive runs through Dec. 31.

“We launched our shoe drive on Giving Tuesday to call attention to the importance of collective acts of kindness,” said LaQuenta Jacobs, XPO’s chief diversity officer and Soles4Souls board member, said, “Soles4Souls has set a goal of providing shoes to a million and a half homeless children in the United States. Our employees want to make their impact as large as possible.”