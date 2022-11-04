Veterinary Emergency Group raised $1M for charitable program

The White Plains-based Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) raised more than $1 million last month to help underserved pets via its VEG Cares charitable program and other worthy causes.

The money was raised a result of VEG Cares Share Day and the 2nd Annual VEG Cares 5K. VEG Cares Share Day was held on Oct. 6 at 36 VEG locations, with more than $945,000 raised. On Oct. 29, the second annual VEG Cares 5K raised $213,000, with more than 250 local families and their pets participating on the course that went through Manhattanville College in Harrison.

“We are thrilled by the outcome of these two VEG philanthropic efforts that become more successful each year,” said Dr. David Bessler, founder and CEO for VEG. “The money raised by VEG Cares Share Day and the VEG Cares 5K will help us to continue to help people and pets when they need it most.”