Using Thanksgiving to speak with aging parents about their wellbeing

For many adults, Thanksgiving can be an important time to have an in-depth conversation regarding any assistance that their aging parents might require.

According to Angela Olea, president of the nationwide senior placement and referral service Assisted Living Locators, there are five talking points that people should have when gathering with their parents during the Thanksgiving holiday:

• Cognitive Ability: Be aware if your parents have: difficulty remembering events from the past 24 hours, struggle to maintain a conversation or displaying noticeable changes in behavior.

• Financial Planning: Discuss your parents’ financial position, expenses, lifestyle and medical needs, especially in view of the current high-inflation economy.

• Health And Safety: Ensure that your parents are they able to move around comfortably and effectively, and determine the state of their health and wellness.

• Legal Planning: Discuss legal matters with them, ranging from their life insurance policy, end of life wishes, health care insurance and authorization, power-of-attorney, current medication, and health conditions.

• Wellbeing: Separate from physical health, watch for signs your loved one is depressed – an unkempt house, negative change in temperament, disheveled appearance and disengagement with family and friends.

“Allow time for your aging parents to express anxieties and needs,” said Olea. “You can decide together what needs to be done and who can help.”

Image: Lilly Cantabile / Pixabay