U.S. and world news for Sept. 30

Putin signs annexation papers: Russian President Vladimir Putin today signed some of the paperwork necessary to annex four regions of Ukraine. Plans call for Russia’s parliament to give its approval to the annexation next week after which Putin will sign final annexation documents. In a speech, Putin said Russia would never give up the annexed territory.

Russia blamed for pipeline explosions: NATO says the four explosions affecting the Nord Stream pipelines that carry natural gas from Russia to European countries were a result of sabotage, presumably by Russia. The thinking is that Russia wants to dramatically cut gas supplies to Europe for the coming winter in the hopes of ending European support for Ukraine in the war Russia started and that Russia has the technology to damage the pipelines. While the European Union blames Russia for the sabotage, Russia is promoting conspiracy theories that blame the United States.

Ian aims for Charleston: Hurricane Ian was expected to hit Charleston, South Carolina, later today. Many residents of Charleston left the city in advance of the storm with high winds and flooding from heavy rain expected to affect an area stretching into southwestern Virginia. In Florida, a preliminary estimate is that the cleanup cost from Hurricane Ian could amount to $150 billion.

Supreme Court ceremony: A ceremony was scheduled for today as Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson joins the Supreme Court for the court’s new term that begins Monday. President Biden and Vice President Harris were among those scheduled to attend today’s ceremony.

Mrs. Thomas testifies: Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, spent four hours yesterday answering questions from the House Jan. 6 committee that is looking into the attempted coup. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said Mrs. Thomas testified that she still believes the election was stolen from Donald Trump. It was a closed door session and it is reported Mrs. Thomas answered all of the committee’s questions.

Barclays pays $362M to settle charges: Barclays PLC and Barclays Bank PLC have agreed to pay the Securities and Exchange Commission $362 million to settle charges of offering for sale and selling unregistered securities. Gurbir S. Grewal, director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, said, “The control deficiencies and the scope of the conduct at issue here was simply staggering.”

