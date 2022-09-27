U.S. and world news for Sept. 27

Ian hits Cuba: Hurricane Ian moved over the western part of Cuba this morning as a Category 3 storm with top winds of 125 miles per hour. The storm clouds extended about 115 miles out from the center. Ian is forecast to strengthen into a Category 4 storm as it crosses the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico headed for Florida’s West Coast. On its current path it is expected to slam into Tampa and St. Petersburg.

DOT approves EV charging network: The U.S. Department of Transportation said this morning that it has given final approval to plans for the construction of an electrical vehicle charging station network covering all 50 states. The federal government plans to spend $5 billion over the next five years on the network which will place charging stations about 50 miles apart. There would be a total of 500,000 charging devices installed.

New plan to address hunger: The Biden Administration this morning released a plan it says is designed to end hunger in the U.S. by 2030. It includes expanding benefits provided to the poor to help them buy food. It also would expand nutrition and obesity counseling available under Medicare and Medicaid. Programs providing free meals to children in school and over the summer when school is out would be expanded.

Russian disinformation operation disabled: Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, reported this morning that it has uncovered and disabled a massive Russian network that has been spreading false information across various platforms. It included more than 1,600 fake Facebook accounts and more than 60 websites that were created to look like the websites of legitimate newspapers.

Gas pipeline leaks discovered: Three leaks have been discovered in pipelines used to carry natural gas from Russia to Central and Western European countries. The pipelines run underneath the Baltic Sea. The Danish Prime Minister raised the prospect of sabotage.

Annexation announcement expected Friday: Britain’s Defense Ministry says that Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to announce the annexation of four territories in Ukraine on Friday. Voting on becoming part of Russia continues in sham elections organized by Russians occupying parts Ukraine.