U.S. and world news for Sept. 23

Russia stages elections to annex parts of Ukraine: In four parts of Ukraine controlled by Russia, voting began today in what are described as sham elections. The elections were ordered by Vladimir Putin with the outcomes believed to be predetermined. The idea is for people to decide to have those four parts of Ukraine that are occupied and controlled by Russia become part of Russia. The voting continues though Tuesday. It’s reported that Russian sympathizers are carrying ballots to the homes of people who are not going to the polls and forcing them to vote.

Lavrov in and out of Security Council: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov skipped listening to various speeches denouncing Russia for its war against Ukraine at the U.N. Security Council meeting yesterday. Instead, Lavrov showed up at the meeting just in time to make his scheduled speech in which he blamed Ukraine for starting the war. As soon as Lavrov had finished his speech, he walked out.

Fiona heads northward: Hurricane Fiona, now weakened to a Category 3 storm, brushed by Bermuda today bringing high winds and heavy rain to the island. It’s now heading for Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland where hurricane warnings have gone into effect.

Former Mississippi welfare head sentenced: The former director of the state of Mississippi’s welfare operations has pleaded guilty to federal and state charges of fraud and conspiracy for diverting an estimated $77 million that should have been used to help poor people in Mississippi. John Davis pleaded guilty to charges growing out of his giving the money to companies run by friends and allies as well as spending money personally. He’s been sentenced to 32 years in prison and ordered to make restitution.

Boeing to pay $200M penalty: The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Boeing have reached agreement to settle charges brought against the airplane manufacturer by the agency. The Boeing Company and its former CEO, Dennis A. Muilenburg, were charged by the SEC with making materially misleading public statements following crashes of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes in 2018 and 2019. Boeing and Muilenburg consented to cease-and-desist orders. Boeing will pay the SEC a penalty of $200 million and Muilenburg will pay a penalty of $1 million.

House GOP’s campaign platform: House Republicans have previewed their campaign platform for the upcoming midterms that had been scheduled to be released today. They’ll be running to curb illegal immigration, increase production of fossil fuels, fight crime, have accountable government and advance free speech.

