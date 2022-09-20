U.S. and world news for Sept. 20

Trump was warned about documents: One of Donald Trump’s former White House lawyers warned Trump that he was in legal jeopardy for possessing classified government documents and other government materials according to a report by the New York Times. Eric Herschmann told Trump that he and some of his aides were obstructing justice by refusing to return to the government the property they had taken, according to the New York Times report.

Special master holds hearing: In Brooklyn this afternoon, the special master appointed by federal Judge Aileen Cannon to decide which documents seized by the FBI from Trump at Mar-a-Lago the Justice Department can have for its investigation of Trump holds a hearing with lawyers for the Justice Department and Trump. Trump’s lawyers have made a filing seeking to delay the work of special master Raymond Dearie. They also have avoided making the claim in their court filing that Trump declassified documents that still were marked classified when seized by the FBI. Some court observers suggest that such a claim would be false and expose the lawyers to the possibility of being disbarred.

Guterres sees great peril: U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has previewed the speech he was scheduled to deliver at today’s opening meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly. Guterres says the world is in great peril and it will be an immense task to save the planet. He identifies major issues as including poverty, food shortages, human rights violations, climate change and Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Fiona hits Turks and Caicos: Hurricane Fiona hit the Turks and Caicos Islands today. The Category 3 storm had maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm caused extensive flooding and damage in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. It next is expected to target Bermuda.

Morgan Stanley settles with SEC: The Securities and Exchange Commission said this morning it has settled charges against Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC stemming from the firm’s failures over a five-year period to protect the personal identifying information of approximately 15 million customers. Morgan Stanley has agreed to pay a $35 million penalty to settle the charges. The SEC said the company sold off computer equipment including hard drives but failed to first wipe out customer information.

Sheriff to investigate what DeSantis did: Sheriff Javier Salazar of Bexar County, Texas, says he is opening an investigation into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis having flown immigrants from Texas to Florida and then to Martha’s Vineyard. The sheriff said he believes what DeSantis did involves criminal activity.