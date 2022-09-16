U.S. and world news for Sept. 16

Judge rules in favor of Trump: U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed by Donald Trump, has ruled against the Justice Department and in favor of Trump with respect to government documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago. She said in her decision that Trump deserves special treatment under the law and that she is concerned with protecting his reputation. Cannon refused to allow Justice Department investigators to regain access to the classified documents Trump took and had been keeping at his Florida country club. Cannon also questioned whether the classified documents seized by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago actually are classified, even though they are marked classified and there’s no evidence they ever were declassified. Cannon named Raymond Dearie, a former federal judge, as special master to review all of the seized documents and decide what the Justice Department should have again.

White House blasts “political stunts”: The White House says the action by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending two planeloads of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sending two busloads of immigrants to Vice President Harris’ official residence in Washington are “cruel premeditated political stunts.” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre added it is “really just disrespectful to humanity.”

Immigrants say Florida officials lied: Immigrants flown to the Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard say they were lied to by Florida officials about what was happening to them. They said they were told they were going to Boston where they would be given shelter, support for three months, and help obtaining work permits and English lessons.

Long wait to pay respects: The waiting time on line to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth, lying in state in Westminster Hall in London, reached 14 hours. The line stretched for more than five miles.

Mass burial site discovered: Ukrainian officials reported today that almost 450 bodies have been found in a mass burial site at the city of Izium that had been occupied by the Russians but now has been retaken by the Ukrainians. There are reports that some of the victims were found with their hands tied and ropes around their necks. Ukrainians also reported finding blood in jail cells where the Russians had been holding prisoners.

FedEx delivers financials: FedEx reports first quarter Fiscal Year 2023 revenues of $23.2 billion, up from the $22 billion reported for the first quarter of its Fiscal Year 2022. Operating income was $1.19 billion for the first quarter of 2023, down from the $1.4 billion reported in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.