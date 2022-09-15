U.S. and world news for Sept. 15

Rail strike averted: President Biden said this morning that a tentative deal has been reached to head off a threatened strike of railroad engineers and conductors that would have shut down much of the nation’s freight traffic. The railroads agreed to make some changes in work rules the unions wanted while also giving workers $5,000 bonuses along with 24% pay raises over five years. Union members are expected to be voting on a proposed new contract within the next few weeks.

DeSantis sends immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had the state charter two airplanes, load immigrants on board, and fly them from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. DeSantis did not notify officials on Martha’s Vineyard about what he was up to, but the local officials said the immigrants have been provided with food, shelter and other services.

R. Kelly convicted again: Performer R. Kelly has been convicted by a federal jury in Chicago on six of 13 counts of producing child pornography and enticement of underage girls to have sex with him. This follows his previous conviction on sex trafficking and racketeering charges that resulted in him being sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. R. Kelly is next due to go on trial on sex-related charges in state courts in Illinois and Minnesota.

Xi and Putin meet: Chinese President Xi and Russia’s President Putin met in Uzbekistan today and Putin said he understands why China has ben reluctant to throw its full support behind Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Putin said he intended to better explain Russia’s reasoning for the war to the Chinese leader. In a statement, Putin said, “The foreign policy tandem of Moscow and Beijing plays a key role in ensuring global and regional stability. We jointly stand for the formation of a just, democratic and multipolar world order based on international rules and the central role of the U.N.”

Adobe to buy Figma: Adobe announced this morning it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Figma, a company that makes internet design software, for approximately $20 billion, roughly half in cash and half in stock. Adobe expects the cash portion of the deal to be financed through cash on hand and, if necessary, a loan. The transaction is expected to close in 2023.

Funds for first charging stations approved: The Biden Administration has approved a $900 million plan for 34 states and Puerto Rico to build the first phase in a network of charging stations for electric vehicles. Government infrastructure spending includes $7.5 billion for a network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations.