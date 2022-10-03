U.S. and world news for Oct. 3

U.S. Supreme Court term begins: It’s the first Monday in October, when the U.S. Supreme Court meets to begin its new term. Among the significant issues the court is due to take up this term are whether to limit the federal government’s ability to regulate water pollution, the use of affirmative action, same sex marriage and restrictions on voting rights.

Soccer riot investigated: Authorities in Indonesia are investigating the riot at a soccer match in the city of Malang in which an estimated 125 people were killed. About 42,000 people had been watching the soccer match and when the favored team lost and protests broke out. Police trying to quell the protests fired tear gas, causing a stampede during which the fatalities occurred.

Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain: The Associated Press reported this morning that an investigation by it and the Public Broadcasting System’s program “Frontline” has found that Russia has been smuggling grain from Ukraine and using the profits from selling the grain to fund its war against Ukraine. The AP said it used satellite images and ship tracking data to reveal that Russian ships have made more than 50 clandestine trips in the grain smuggling operation.

Bidens visit Puerto Rico: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit Puerto Rico today to survey damage there from Hurricane Ian. On Wednesday they’re scheduled to visit Florida to tour the devastation there. Biden was scheduled to announce that $60 million of funding from the Infrastructure bill would be used to make improvements to prepare for future storms in Puerto Rico.

Kardashian and SEC settle: The Securities and Exchange Commission announced this morning that charges against celebrity Kim Kardashian for promoting a crypto asset security on social media have been settled and she’ll pay $1.26 million as part of the settlement. The security was sold by a company called EthereumMax. Kardashian failed to disclose that she was paid for the promotion.

Swiss scientist wins Nobel Prize: The Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded today to a Swiss scientist, Savante Paabo, who led a study of the genetics of ancient humans. The study led to findings about human evolution and how the immune system adapted to help ensure human survival.