U.S. and world news for Oct. 24

Trump Organization trial: Jury selection begins today in the trial of the Trump Organization in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office indicted Trump’s company and its CFO Allen Weisselberg on charges of illegal financial dealings including tax fraud. Weisselberg has pleaded guilty and in a plea deal under which he’ll serve five months behind bars agreed to testify against the company. If he fails to testify completely, his sentence could be extended to the maximum of 15 years in prison.

No circus if Trump testifies: On NBC’s “Meet the Press” yesterday, Republican Representative Liz Cheney said that if and when Donald Trump testifies before the House Jan. 6 committee, he will not be allowed to turn the committee hearing into a circus. Cheney is vice chair of the committee. Cheney said that Trump’s testimony likely would last what she called multiple days. Trump has not yet agreed to honor the committee’s subpoena for him to testify.

Ukraine downs Iranian drones: Ukrainian officials said this morning that Ukraine has shot down about two-thirds of the estimated 330 Iranian drones launched against the country by Russia. They say that Russia has arranged for Iran to supply it with about 1,700 drones to be used in attacking Ukraine.

Russian allegation: The Russian news agency Tass this morning quotes Russian military leaders as saying that Ukraine plans to explode a nuclear weapon or so-called dirty bomb and blame it on Russia. According to Tass, Russia’s defense minister raised the issue in phone calls to defense officials in Britain, France, Turkey and the U. S.

British Prime Minister: Rishi Sunak is going through the process today of becoming Britain’s next prime minister. He had been the finance minister under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He formerly worked for Goldman Sacks as a financial analyst. Sunak was born in England to parents of Indian background.

World Series: The Houston Astros swept the New York Yankees four games straight in a playoff series to win the American League Pennant. The Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series that begins Friday in Houston.