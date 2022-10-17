U.S. and world news for Oct. 17

Russian drone attacks: Russia this morning staged a series of attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine using drones. The targets included an apartment building in the center of Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv. Russian drones also hit an oil depot.

West to buy Parler: Kanye West, the performer whose Twitter and Instagram accounts were shut down because of anti-Semitic postings, plans to purchase the social media outlet Parler. The purchase price was not disclosed. Parlement Technologies, which owns Parler, said the sale should close before the end of the year. Owning a social media platform would give West a way to continue his past hate speech without restriction.

Radioactivity discovered: The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that radioactive contamination has been discovered at an elementary school in Florissant, Missouri. During World War II, radioactive materials for nuclear bombs were created in the area. The Army Corps of Engineers has been cleaning up the area for two decades.

Spies in Norway: Police in Norway said this morning they have arrested four Russians on spy charges for illegally photographing government facilities. This followed the arrests last week of two Russians who were found to have a number of drones. The Norwegians had been tracking drones seen flying around oil storage facilities.

Hearing aid sales: New rules go into effect today allowing the sale of hearing aids in the U.S. without a prescription or examination by an audiologist. Over-the-counter hearing aid purchases are not intended for children or those people who have severe hearing loss, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA adopted new rules allowing general retail sales of hearing aids.

BOA Q3 results: Bank of America reported this morning that it had net income of $7.1 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Revenue grew 8% to $13.8 billion for the quarter. The bank said it now has 35.6 million consumer checking accounts, having added 418,000 new accounts during the third quarter of 2022. Bank of America said its daily total of customer deposits on hand averages $2 trillion.

