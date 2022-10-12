U.S. and world news for Oct. 12

Ukraine nuke plant at risk: The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi this morning issued a warning that Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, largest in in Europe, is at risk because it once again has been cut off from the electric grid. Grossi said that standby diesel generators are now the only thing providing vital electricity to keep the plant’s safety systems operating. Grossi appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to allow nuclear experts to take over at the plant to avoid a possible catastrophe.

Former NSA employee held on spy charges: In Denver, former employee of the U.S. National Security Agency has been ordered held in federal custody on charges that he tried to sell classified government information to Russia. He’s Jareh Dalke, who is 30 years old. If convicted, he could be facing life in prison.

Saudi Arabia pressed to end oil cuts: President Biden says the Saudis will face consequences for leading the push to cut Middle East oil production. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut has introduced a bill in the Senate that would halt U.S. sales of military gear including spare parts to Saudi Arabia for one year. Rep. Ro Khanna of California introduced a House version of the bill.

NASA says asteroid push worked: NASA says its test to see whether the course of an asteroid can be changed by hitting it with a manmade spacecraft worked. The space vehicle fired by NASA hit the small asteroid it was aimed at about seven million miles from Earth, knocking the asteroid off course. The idea is to develop a method that might be needed in the future to push a large destructive asteroid headed for Earth off of its collision course.

Iran protests continue: More protests were expected today in Iran where for almost four weeks large crowds have been showing outrage at the killing of a young woman by Iranian police because she was not wearing a hijab. Riot police are reported to have killed dozens of protesters. Some oil workers have joined the protests, shutting down oil wells.

Actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96: Legendary actress Angela Lansbury has died in Los Angeles at age 96. She had a long career on the stage, in movies and on TV. Among her most famous film roles were in the 1944 MGM film “Gaslight,” the MGM musical “The Harvey Girls” and the 1962 thriller “The Manchurian Candidate.” She received an honorary Academy Award in 2013 and won five competitive Tony Awards along with Emmy Awards. Lansbury is well-remembered for her role as sleuth Jessica Fletcher in the TV series “Murder, She Wrote.”

