U.S. and world news for Oct. 10

New Russian attacks: Russia this morning staged a series of artillery and missile attacks on several cities in Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv. Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia’s Security Council that the attacks were designed to destroy key military and energy targets. Most of the targets hit were civilian, not military, especially residential buildings.

Online holiday sales forecast: Adobe released its online shopping forecast for the 2022 holiday season. Adobe says that its Adobe Analytics data show U.S. online holiday sales will hit $209.7 billion from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, representing 2.5% growth from last year. During the 2021 holiday shopping season, $204.5 billion was spent online with consumers uncertain about returning to physical stores due to lingering pandemic concerns.

Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences: Former Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve Ben Bernacke is one of three economists sharing in the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, it was announced this morning. The others are Douglas Diamond of the University of Chicago and Philip Dybvig of Washington University of St. Louis. Bernacke was Fed chairman from 2006 to 2014 and is now with the Brookings Institution.

Weinstein trial begins: Jury selection begins today in Los Angeles in the sex trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein faces charges of committing 11 sexual assaults between 2004 and 2013. He already has been convicted in a trial in New York and sentenced to 23 years in prison for committing other sex crimes.

Crypto hack: The cryptocurrency exchange Binance says computer hackers have stolen from $100 million to $110 million. Binance says that it managed to keep more from being stolen and that the problem has been contained and customer funds are safe.

Bush responds to claim by Trump: Jeb Bush, the former Florida governor and son of former President George H. W. Bush, in a Tweet has asked Donald Trump, “What’s up with you?” Trump, during a rally in Arizona yesterday, alleged that former President Bush hid millions of government records in a combination bowling alley and Chinese restaurant. Trump asked why former President Bush was not now being prosecuted for taking government documents, apparently not knowing that George H. W. Bush had died in 2018.