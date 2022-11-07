U.S. and world news for Nov. 7

Kyiv mayor warns of winter problems: The Mayor of Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv warns that residents face a cold and dark winter due to Russian attacks on power plants and other infrastructure. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, “Our enemies are doing everything for the city to be without heat, without electricity, without water supply, in general, so we all die.”

Trump/DeSantis feud grows: The growing feud between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump moved up notch at a Trump rally in Miami yesterday when Trump urged the crowd to re-elect DeSantis governor. Trump apparently believes that would keep DeSantis from running against Trump for the Republican Presidential nomination. Trump has come up with a new nickname for DeSantis: Ron Desanctimonious.

North Korea explains missile tests: North Korea said this morning that the missile tests it has been conducting in recent days were practice firings for attacks on South Korea and the U.S. It said the attacks would be on military targets. North Korea restated that it considers recent joint military exercises by the U.S. and South Korea as provocations.

Powerball jackpot: The Powerball jackpot in tonight’s drawing is estimated at $19 billion. If a winner prefers to take cash up front instead of an annuity, the amount would be just over $949 million. The last drawing with a winner was on August 3.

Possible Walgreens/Summit Health deal: A subsidiary of Walgreens that provides health care services similar to the walk-in storefronts of CityMD is said to be near a deal to merge with CityMD’s parent company, Summit Health. Summit recently absorbed Westmed Medical Group, a major health care provider in Westchester. The Walgreen’s primary-care subsidiary is known as Village Practice Management. The deal would be valued at approximately $9 billion.

Apple explains iPhone delays: Apple says that Covid-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the factory in China which is the primary assembly facility for its iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices. Apple says demand for the new models is strong but because of the steps being taken to deal with Covid Apple will be receiving fewer phones than anticipated. Apple said customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.