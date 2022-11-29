U.S. and world news for Nov. 29

NATO membership for Ukraine: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg today said that Ukraine will become a member of the organization, but didn’t say when that would happen. At a meeting of NATO leaders in Romania, Stoltenberg said that NATO will continue supporting Ukraine in the war started by Russia.

White supremacist wants Trump as dictator: Nick Fuentes, the white supremacist that Donald Trump hosted for dinner at Trump’s Florida resort last week has a video on the internet in which he calls for Trump to be installed as dictator and remain in office for life. Fuentes also calls for an end to elections in the U.S. He says Blacks, Hispanics, Asians and Jews should be eliminated from the U.S. and the U.S. should only be a place for White Catholics.

Trump admits taking documents: Donald Trump in a social media post admits that he stole government documents. His admission also demonstrates that he was lying when he claimed the FBI planted the government documents that were recovered from Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Without evidence, Trump claims in his post that Former Presidents Clinton and Obama stole government documents just the way he did.

Trump Org. defense rests: The defense rested yesterday in the Manhattan trial of the Trump Organization on tax fraud and other charges. Closing arguments are scheduled for later this week. Trump’s lawyers presented their evidence claiming that neither Trump nor his family members knew that Allen Weisselberg, the company’s chief financial officer, was receiving payments that were not being reported for tax purposes.

Boil water order lifted: Officials in Houston this morning lifted the boil water order that affected about two million people. The order had been put into effect when electrical problems prevented a water purification plant from functioning properly, causing a drop in water pressure. Officials explained that when water pressure in pipes drops, if there are leaky spots, dangerous bacteria can enter the water system.

Arizona sues county supervisors: The state of Arizona has sued the Arizona county of Cochise because the Cochise Board of Supervisors refused to certify results of the Nov. 8 off-year 2022 election by yesterday’s deadline. The supervisors did not claim irregularities or fraud in the county, but said they were concerned about what may have happened in other counties. The supervisors are Republicans and Cochise is a heavily Republican county so not having its votes counted would benefit statewide Democratic candidates.