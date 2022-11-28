U.S. and world news for Nov. 28

China relaxes some Covid restrictions: After continued protests throughout the country over the weekend, officials in China this morning said they will relax some of the restrictive rules that have been in place to help deal with Covid. China has imposed a strict lockdown in some parts of the country. It has kept businesses closed and forced people to stay in their homes to halt the spread of the disease. In some instances, people have been forced to go to hospitals at the first signs of Covid. Protesters have taken to the streets in growing numbers, some calling for China’s President Xi to resign. The extent to which the restrictions will be eased remains to be seen.

Airplane hits powerlines: The National Transportation Safety Board, FAA and Maryland State Police are investigating the overnight accident at Gaithersburg, Maryland, involving a single-engine airplane that had taken off from Westchester County Airport. It’s believed the pilot was attempting to prepare for landing at Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg when it hit high voltage powerlines and became stuck off the ground in the wires and a support tower. The two people on board were rescued, although power was cut for about 120,000 customers. Nether of the airplane’s occupants are from Westchester.

WHO renames Monkeypox: The World Health Organization said today that it has renamed Monkeypox as Mpox. The WHO says the name monkeypox could be interpreted as being racist or discriminatory. The disease was first named Monkeypox in the late 1950s when scientists in Denmark detected it in monkeys.

Cyber Monday spending: Today is Cyber Monday and forecasts call for online spending by consumers to hit $11.2 billion, setting a record. Adobe Analytics expects a 5.2% increase in online sales over last year, which saw a 1.4% drop from the year before.

Volcano erupts: The Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii this morning continues the eruption that started last night. Lava flow was still confined to the summit and was not threatening inhabited areas according to the U.S. Geological Service.

Boil water orders: Two million people in Houston are under orders to boil water before use as a result of a power outage and drop in water pressure at a water purification plant. Houston’s public schools were ordered closed for today.