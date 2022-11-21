U.S. and world news for Nov. 21

Colorado shooting victims: Seven of the 25 people injured in the weekend’s mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs remained in critical condition this morning. A gunman killed five people before being subdued by two of the nightclub’s patrons. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich. Police said he used an AR-15 style assault rifle.

Federal aid to NY: The White House announced this morning that federal aid is being sent to Western New York state to help in the recovery from the massive snowfall over the weekend. Some parts of the area around Buffalo had more than six feet of snow.

Iger returning: The Walt Disney Company has announced that Robert Iger is returning to lead Disney as CEO, succeeding Bob Chapek effective immediately. At one point, Disney stock had been down by 40% under Chapek’s leadership. Iger had been with Disney for more than four decades, including 15 years as its CEO and is credited with turning the company into the entertainment giant it is today. The new agreement calls for Iger to stay as CEO for two years.

Earthquake in Indonesia: An earthquake in the West Java province of Indonesia this morning has killed more than 60 and left towns and villages in ruins. Aftershocks have slowed rescue efforts.

Trump signs Arab deal: The Trump Organization has signed a deal with a Saudi Arabian real estate company to build a $4 billion Trump Resort in the Middle East country Oman. It would include homes, a hotel and a golf course. Donald’s son Eric Trump acted as company spokesman in announcing the deal. With Donald Trump having declared his candidacy for president in 2024, questions are being raised whether it’s appropriate for the family business to be making deals with foreign countries.

Orion capsule reaches moon: The unmanned Orion space capsule launched by NASA from the Kennedy Space Center last week has reached the moon, and this morning was positioned to go into lunar orbit. The capsule has three mannequins on board outfitted with various sensors to check on forces real astronauts will encounter when aboard.

