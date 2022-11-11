U.S. and world news for Nov. 11

Vote counting continues: The Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate and governor in Arizona were leading Friday morning as the counting of election results continued. It is expected to be next week before results are certain in Arizona and Nevada and may take even longer in California. Donald Trump yesterday claimed that the vote counting in Arizona and Nevada is fraudulent but, as with previous claims about the 2020 election, provided no evidence to back up his claim about the off-year election.

Trump attacks Murdoch’s media: Donald Trump has attacked Fox News, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post, all controlled by media mogul Rupert Murdoch. The Wall Street Journal ran an editorial with the title “Trump is the Republican Party’s Biggest Loser,” and the Post ran a front page cartoon of Trump as the cracked giant egg Humpty Dumpty. Fox News hosts have been subdued in disputing comments from political observers that being aligned with Trump hurt some Republican candidates.

Press invited to Mar-a-Lago for announcement: Donald Trump’s staff has been sending invitations to members of the press to come to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on Nov. 15 for a 9 p.m. announcement. It’s expected that Trump will declare his candidacy for president at the event.

Section of Challenger discovered: A 20-foot section of the space shuttle Challenger has been discovered on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean. The Challenger exploded shortly after being launched from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral on January 28, 1986. All seven astronauts on board were killed.

Netanyahu invited to form government: Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been asked to form a new government in Israeli. He has been on trial for bribery and fraud. It is believed that once in power again as Prime Minister Netanyahu’s supporters in the Israeli Parliament will force an end to his trial.

Judge strikes down student loan forgiveness: A federal judge in Texas, Mark Pittman, who was appointed by Donald Trump, has struck down President Biden’s program that forgives $10,000 in students loans and $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants. Pittman said it was an unconstitutional exercise by the administration of legislative power that belongs to Congress. The Biden Administration said it will appeal the judge’s ruling.