U.S. and world news for Jan. 3

Speaker of the House: Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy moved into the office of Speaker of the House on Capitol Hill, even before a vote was taken on whether to make him the House speaker for the new 118th Congress. A count this morning showed there were at least 13 Republicans who were not committed to voting for McCarthy. A majority of the votes, 218, is required to elect a speaker. The first business when the House meets is to elect a speaker. No other business can be conducted until a speaker is in place.

Hamlin remains hospitalized: Buffalo Bills’ football player Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition today following his heart stopping as a result of an impact during a play in last night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati. After Hamlin collapsed on the field, medical personnel restarted his heart and he was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The game was postponed.

Funeral for PeléPelé: Huge crowds were expected today in Santos, Brazil, where a mass will be celebrated followed by the casket of soccer star Pelé being taken through the streets to the cemetery where he will be buried. Mourners filed past the casket at a soccer stadium over the weekend.

Extradition to Idaho: The suspect in the killing of four University of Idaho students was not expected to fight extradition back to Idaho to face murder charges. Bryan Kohberger had been scheduled for a court appearance in Pennsylvania today. Kohberger was captured in Pennsylvania on Friday.

Russia admits to casualties: Russia admits that 63 of its soldiers were killed in an attack by the Ukrainian military in the Donetsk region. Russia had at first denied suffering any casualties in the attack. The Ukrainians said that up to 400 Russian soldiers may have been killed. The Ukrainians used a missile system supplied by the U.S. in the attack.

British rail strike: Railroad workers in Britain have begun a strike, which is expected to last until Jan. 7. About 40,000 union workers are involved. The unions are looking for pay hikes big enough to get ahead of inflation.