U.S. and world news for Jan. 17

Shooting at Democrats: The New Mexico Republican Party has issued a statement calling for its defeated candidate for the state legislature, Solomon Pena, to receive whatever penalties the law allows if he’s found guilty of shooting-up the homes of leading Democrats in New Mexico. Pena refused to concede the election, making unfounded charges that it was rigged against him. He was arrested in Albuquerque on charges he organized and participated in a series of drive-by shootings targeting Democrats.

California weather: Weather forecasters are watching a new storm forming over the Pacific that could bring more rain to parts of already-soaked California recovering from flooding and mudslides. President Biden has scheduled a trip to California on Thursday to view the damage and meet with officials regarding federal assistance in the cleanup.

Debt ceiling vote: The right-wing Republicans who initially blocked the selection of Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the house are said to have organized to try defeat raising the national debt ceiling, which is scheduled for a vote on Thursday. Increasing the national debt ceiling usually happens routinely. If it is not increased, the U.S. would default on its debt, creating economic chaos.

Apartment building death toll: Ukrainian officials said this morning that the final death toll in the Russian missile attack on an apartment building in the southern Ukrainian city of Dnipro over the weekend is 44 dead and 79 injured. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy promised that whoever is responsible for the missile attack would be brought to justice.

Emerson’s $7.6B offer: Emerson Electric, based in St. Louis, said this morning it has submitted a proposal to acquire the company National Instruments for $7.6 billion. At the same time, it called on shareholders of National Instruments to put pressure on the board of directors to accept Emerson’s buyout offer. Emerson said National Instrument’s board has delayed accepting the deal.

Goldman Sachs’ financials: Goldman Sachs today reported net revenues of $47.37 billion and net earnings of $11.26 billion for the year ended December 31. Goldman Sachs said assets under supervision at the end of 2022 totaled $2.55 trillion. Goldman Sachs last week started laying off employees in a cost-cutting move.

