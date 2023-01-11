U.S. and world news for Jan. 11

U.S. departures resume: Air travel in the U.S. is slowly returning to normal following restoration of the Federal Aviation Administration’s computer system that is used to disseminate information to pilots. The NOTAM system failed late yesterday and was being brought back as of this morning. The FAA was forced to stop all flight departures because pilots no longer had access to important information about flight routes, airports and navigation facilities. An investigation is underway to find the cause although there was no immediate indication that the system was hacked. An estimated 4,000 flights in the U.S. were canceled or delayed.

Goldman Sachs begins cuts: The investment firm Goldman Sachs this morning began cutting its payroll, with about 3,200 employees expected to receive pink slips. That would be just under 7% of the Goldman Sachs workforce. A spokesperson for the firm told the British Broadcasting Corporation that it is looking for things to cut throughout its operation and not just focusing on employees.

Jackpot now $1.35B: There was no winner of the jackpot again last night in the latest Mega Millions lottery. The new jackpot for the next drawing on Friday night will be $1.35 billion. The odds of winning the jackpot are estimated at a bit under 303 million to one.

Solar plant for GA: The South Korean solar panel manufacturing company Qcells announced this morning it plans to build a $2.5 billion manufacturing plant in Cartersville, Georgia, that will have 2,000 employees. It also said it is expanding its existing plant at Dalton, Georgia, and adding 500 employees there.

Hamlin recovering: Buffalo Bills’ football star Damar Hamlin is reported by the Buffalo General Medical Center to be in good spirits. The hospital said he was visited by his parents and brother and doctors continued testing to see if they can determine why his heart stopped. The hospital said a plan is being created to monitor him after discharge and aid in his recovery.

Golden Globe Awards: Steven Spielberg’s movie “The Fabelmans” won best drama motion picture at last night’s Golden Globe Awards, while “The Banshees of Inisherin” won best musical or comedy motion picture. Spielberg won the best director award. Golden Globes in various acting categories went to Kevin Costner, Cate Blanchett, Austin Butler and Colin Farrell among others.