U.S. and world news for Dec. 20

Trump referred for criminal prosecution: The House Jan. 6 committee has referred Donald Trump to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution. Others, including attorney John Eastman and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark also were referred for possible prosecution. The Jan 6 committee asked the House Ethics Committee to consider action against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Republican Congressmen Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Andy Biggs of Arizona for failing to honor subpoenas. The committee’s referrals are advisory in nature and do not require that action actually be taken.

Trump tax returns: The House Ways and Means Committee is scheduled to meet this afternoon to begin reviewing Donald Trump’s tax returns that the IRS turned over to the committee after being ordered to do so by the Supreme Court. It is believed that the committee will vote to release some of the tax returns for public viewing.

EU and Amazon agreement: The European Union announced this morning that Amazon has agreed to change some of its business practices in Europe in order to end two investigations by the EU. Amazon agreed to make it easier for European shoppers to see product choices when they’re shopping and also will make it easier for shoppers to select delivery options.

Weinstein guilty: Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of rape and sexual assault by a jury in Los Angeles. This is the second conviction on sex charges for Weinstein, who is 70. He is appealing his first conviction, in New York, which resulted in a 23-year prison sentence.

Title 42 to remain for now: The Supreme Court has issued a temporary stay allowing Title 42, a rule restricting immigration that was put into place by the Trump Administration, to remain in effect. Title 42 was due to expire tomorrow, and it was anticipated that its expiration would allow about 10,000 immigrants a day to come into the U.S. via the border with Mexico. President Biden was told to submit arguments to the Supreme Court by the end of today if the administration wants the stay lifted.

3M to stop PFAS: 3M company announced this morning it will stop making flouropolymers, chemicals known as PFAS, by the end of 2025. PFAS chemicals do not degrade and are considered hazardous to the environment. They’re used in various products from medical devices to telephones and airplanes. 3M says the move will cost it up to $2.3 billion.

Wells Fargo fined $3.7 billion by CFPB: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo Bank to pay more than $2 billion in redress to consumers and a $1.7 billion civil penalty for legal violations related to its auto and mortgage loans and deposit accounts. Under the terms of the order, Wells Fargo will pay redress to the over 16 million affected consumer accounts and pay a $1.7 billion fine. CFPB Director accused Wells Fargo of a “rinse-repeat cycle of violating the law has harmed millions of American families.”

