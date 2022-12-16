U.S. and world news for Dec. 16

Russian missile attack: Russia launched a major missile attack against Ukraine thus morning, shooting about 60 missiles at the country. Some missiles were intercepted and destroyed but there was no immediate count of how many got through to their targets. The capital city Kyiv was hit with electricity and water knocked out to large sections of the city.

Landslide in Malaysia: A landslide hit an illegal campground in Batang Kali, Malaysia, this morning, killing at least 18 and leaving at least 15 missing. Malaysia has been having torrential rainfalls recently. There were an estimated 90 people sleeping at the campground when the landslide occurred.

Trump cards idea criticized: Donald Trump supporters Steve Bannon and Michael Flynn are among those in Trump’s camp who are criticizing his new business selling digital trading cards depicting him as a superhero, John Wayne impersonator, golfing champion and more. Trump wants his fans to buy the digital cards for $99. Fox News summarized the widespread mocking of the digital cards in a lengthy story.

NYT investigates document storage: The New York Times this morning reports that it has conducted an investigation that found that Donald Trump had stored government documents, including classified documents, in high-traffic areas of Mar-a-Lago. The Times says it found that guests at Trump’s resort may have come within only a few feet of where Trump kept the documents containing government secrets.

Advent buys Maxar: The investment company Advent International is buying satellite operator and defense contractor Maxar Technologies for $6.4 billion. Maxar uses satellites for gathering data and handling communications for defense and commercial customers.

Congress approves defense spending bill: The Senate yesterday gave final congressional approval to a record $858 billion defense spending bill, about $45 billion more than President Biden had requested. The bill includes a 4.6% pay increase for the military and another $800 million in defense aid for Ukraine. It also removes a requirement that servicemen get vaccinated against Covid.