U.S. and world news for Dec. 14

Interest rate hike expected: The Federal Reserve is expected this afternoon to announce its seventh interest rate hike this year. Today’s hike is expected to be one-half point, the same as last time, rather than the three-quarters of a point previously used in the Fed’s fight against inflation. Inflation has cooled a bit in the U.S., with the Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting yesterday that the annualized inflation rate is now 7.1%.

Storm brings snow, tornadoes: The massive storm moving across the middle section of the U.S. continues to bring snow to northern sections and heavy rain, thunderstorms and tornadoes to southern sections. Tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana yesterday and overnight into today, resulting in two deaths.

Remembering Sandy Hook: It was 10 years ago today that a lone gunman killed 20 first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. President Biden signed a proclamation making this day a national day of remembrance. The proclamation says, in part, “Let us recognize the courage of survivors and families of victims, who continue working to rebuild their lives, and let us commit to eradicating gun violence and helping rebuild communities that have suffered so much.”

Wahl’s death: U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl, whose death while covering World Cup soccer in Qatar resulted in conspiracy theories claiming he was murdered, actually died when an undiagnosed aortic aneurysm ruptured, according to a statement this morning from his wife. Wahl’s body had been flown back to New York where an autopsy was conducted.

DeSantis leads Trump: A national poll released this morning by the Wall Street Journal shows that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is favored over Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 by 14 points. Among likely Republican voters, DeSantis gets 52% of the vote while Trump gets 38%. DeSantis leads Trump with an 84% favorable rating versus 71% for Trump.

Pope urges help for Ukrainians: Pope Francis today called upon people worldwide to have a humble Christmas this year and reduce their spending on gifts and instead donate the money they save to help the people of Ukraine. “Let’s make a more humble Christmas, with more humble gifts, and let’s send what we save to the people of Ukraine who need it,” Pope Francis said. Russia’s Ambassador to the Vatican has filed a formal protest against previous remarks by the Pope in which he criticized the Russian side for the cruelty shown again Ukrainians.