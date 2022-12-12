U.S. and world news for Dec. 12

Fusion reaction to be announced: The Washington Post and The Boston Globe report this morning that the U.S. Department of Energy plans to announce tomorrow that scientists have been able for the first time to produce a fusion reaction that creates a net energy gain. The sun is a fusion reactor. Fusion reactions are the next step up in technology from existing nuclear reactors. A workable fusion reactor would provide affordable power in virtually unlimited quantities and would move the world away from fossil fuels.

More Oath Keepers on trial: The second trial of Oath Keepers members charged in the Jan. 6 attempted coup gets underway in Washington today. Defendants Joseph Hackett, Roberto Minuta, David Moerschel and Edward Vallejo face charges of seditious conspiracy along with other felony charges. A third trial of Oath Keepers members is scheduled to begin before the end of the year.

Volcano weakens: The scientist in charge of the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaii Volcano Observatory told a briefing that the eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii is weakening. Ken Hon described it as being at an extremely low level. He said that the eruption of the nearby Kilauea volcano is just about over.

Ukraine PM asks for more aid: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has issued an appeal to western countries for more defense systems as new Russian missile attacks hit Ukraine today. He said that Russia wants to reduce all of Ukraine to rubble and force people out of the country in order to swamp European countries with Ukrainian refugees.

Pan Am bombing: The Libyan intelligence officer accused of building the bomb that brought down Pan Am flight 103 at Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 is in U.S. custody and is expected to be taken to Washington where he will stand trial. He’s Abu Agila Mas’ud. The U.S. has not confirmed reports that he had been taken into custody in Tripoli where he had been living. All 270 people on board the Boeing 747 were killed when it was sabotaged.

Amgen’s $26B deal: Amgen announced this morning that it is buying the drug company Horizon Therapeutics for $26 billion. Horizon currently has 11 drugs on the market in the U.S. that treat rare autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.