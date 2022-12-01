U.S. and world news for Dec. 1

Senate works on railroad bill: The Senate today begins work on a bill to avert a nationwide railroad strike that could come as early as next week. The House passed the bill on a vote of 290 to 137 late yesterday. The legislation working its way through Congress would force the unions to accept a new contract. Four of the 12 rail unions voted to reject the contract, which had been negotiated with the help of the Biden Administration. The legislation working its way through Congress would force the unions to accept the new contract.

State Dinner for France’s Macron: A State Dinner is scheduled for this evening at the White House honoring French President Macron who yesterday began a series of meetings with President Biden. Among the subjects they’re discussing are Russia’s war with Ukraine, relations with China, and U.S.-French relations and differences over climate change.

Georgia campaign: Former President Obama campaigns in Georgia today with Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock who is seeking re-election in a runoff contest with Republican candidate Herschel Walker. Today is the last day for early voting in Georgia, where an estimated one million votes have already been cast.

Mail bombs in Spain: A package bomb mailed to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid exploded today, injuring an embassy employee. Four more package bombs were discovered having been sent to Spain’s Defense Ministry and other targets, apparently to protest Spanish support for Ukraine in the war that Russia started. Russia denies having anything to do with the mail bombs.

British Royals visit Boston: Britain’s Prince William and wife Kate, Princess of Wales, arrived in Boston yesterday for a three-day visit. They’ll be taking part in events related to dealing with climate change and helping at-risk young people. They are expected to meet with President Biden.

Tree lightings: The Christmas season formally began with last night’s lighting of the Rockefeller Center tree as well as the National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C., by President and Mrs. Biden. This year is the 90th that a giant tree has been on display for the holiday season in Rockefeller Center. The 2022 tree is a Norway Spruce from the New York town of Queensbury that has been decorated with 50,000 LED bulbs.

