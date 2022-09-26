Trick-or-treating with Fido and Kitty-Cat

Halloween always brings out the youngest members of a community, who are often accompanied by their parents. However, a new survey from the pet services marketplace Wag! has determined that many family pets will also be walking the trick-or-treat route.

In a poll of 1,000 adult dog or cat parents, 59% of respondents who celebrate Halloween plan to take their pet(s) trick-or-treating, and for 12% of them will be doing this for the first time. Also, 55% of dog parents and 46% of cat parents anticipating the cost of their pet costume to exceed $25; and 30% of dog parents and 26% of cat parents anticipate the cost of their pet costume to exceed $50.

Furthermore, 31% of respondents said they would prefer a dog or cat as their trick-or-treating companion to a child or even their spouse, while 38% would prefer to see a dog or cat at their door on Halloween instead of a child, friend, or neighbor

However, pets and Halloween candy should never mix, especially dogs and chocolate. Alas, 53% of dog parents said their dog has tried to eat chocolate during Halloween and 11% said they have this problem every year