The region’s brightest young professionals honored at Westfair’s Gen Z and Millennial Awards

The line between so-called Generation Z and millennials can be blurry at times. Some divide the groups based purely on age, others point to whether they were merely born in the ‘90s or actually remember it. But regardless of the blurred line, there is real clarity about what members of those generations can achieve.

Westfair Communications hosted Millennial & Gen Z Awards 2022 at the Greenwich Hyatt Regency on Nov. 16 to recognize the achievements of young business leaders across Fairfield and Westchester counties. Serving as master of ceremonies was Matt Scott, the weekday morning meteorologist for Fox61, who emphasized the gap between himself and the young honorees with gentle intergenerational ribbing.

Iona University’s Senior Vice President for Enrollment and Student Affairs Kevin O’Sullivan gave the night’s keynote address. He recalled his own recognition as a Westfair 40 Under 40 Award recipient in 2021 and he encouraged the honorees to remain flexible enough to seize opportunities whenever they may arise, cultivate relationships with colleagues, and seek out both mentors and mentees.

“I’m really blessed to have had mentors who lifted me up and carried me along,” O’Sullivan said. “You are already successful, you’re rising stars in your industries, so try to bring people along with you.”

The nominees were judged by Michelle Parinello and Anthony R. Davidson. Parinello is the director of marketing for Lippolis Electric Inc., where she has brought new marketing strategies, community outreach, and sponsorships to modernize an established family business. Davidson is a noted educator and consultant who has taught business and leadership at colleges, universities, and institutes around the world for decades.

The winners, in alphabetical order, were:

Domenick Cocchiara, social media and digital advertising manager for Thompson & Bender. He thanked his fiancé for her support, his team at Thompson & Bender for making each day “an honor and a joy” and his fellow honorees for raising the bar in their respective fields. He said, “I am honored and privileged to be among you, now, let’s help the next class to raise the bar again.”

Elizabeth Falkoff, an associate at Cummings & Lockwood LLC, thanked the firm and her husband, and noted that “millennials are the largest generation in history and I think we have the opportunity to make a huge impact, especially women and working moms, to shape the narrative through support for one another.”

Richard Flahive, Hightower Westchester’s private wealth advisor and director of research and planning, thanked his wife, his employer, and his mentors. “I’ve been made fun of for being a millennial for the last three weeks,” he joked, “but you’re a tremendous group and I’m proud to be part of it.”

Ben Liberatore, director of operations for Fort Pond Bay Co., thanked his mentor, his parents, and wife for their continued support. He also shared a quote from J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Silmarillion”: “Despise not the labor, which humbles the heart. Humility has saved entire kingdoms the proud have all but led to ruin.”

Anthony Morando, a partner at Cuddy & Feder LLP, joked that he was “hanging on by a thread” to the title of millennial. He expressed gratitude to his coworkers and wife, and said that “it is a really exciting time to be in a position to shape where things are going,” both in Westchester and the world.

Luis Penichet, a vice president and relationship manager for JPMorgan Chase & Co., thanked his employers for their emphasis on hiring veterans such as himself and his team’s dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion. “This recognition would not be possible without all of you and all of your help and support,” he said.

Philip Pires, principal at Cohn and Wolfe PC, thanked his wife and family, fellow partners, and the firm for encouraging him to pursue public service as a community leader. He served for six years in Fairfield’s legislative body and is currently the chairman of the Downtown Bridgeport Special Services Taxing District.

Anna Rakotz, a practice manager for the SKG Team at Barnum Financial Group, thanked her managers for helping her grow and become a leader, her team, and her partner for allowing her to stay late at work.

Wilder Rumpf, FinTron Invest LLC’s founder and CEO, was unable to attend. He is noted for being among the youngest CEOs ever to register as a broker-dealer with the SEC and FINRA and employing one of the youngest teams in the industry with an average employee age of only 25.

Benjamin Seo, the marketing manager at Harrison Edwards, joked, “I’m terrible at accepting compliments, or at least that’s what my colleagues tell me,” Before thanking his parents, brother, and team. He is responsible for overseeing the agency’s creative services development and works for a diverse array of clients.

Alexandra Andrea Sued, an associate at Fullerton Beck thanked the event’s sponsors, calling the recognition offered by the event important and needed, as well as her recent husband and coworkers. “I came here from the Dominican Republic very naïve, struggling with the language and not knowing the monster that is New York, so I would like to echo what Kevin said. Magic happens outside of your comfort zone.”

Steven Wrabel, partner at McCullough, Goldberger & Staudt LLP, thanked his firm for taking a chance on him in law school, and his wife who “makes up 90% of (his)support system.”

Joanna Ziegelbauer, assessment and authorizatin sustainability manager for Deloitte, thanked the DeLoitte family and her supporters in the audience. She is noted for her work helping develop the skills and abilities of her younger staff and playing a key role in growing Deloitte’s Sustainability and Environmental Social and Governance Services practice.

Michael Ziminsky, a wealth management assistant with Tompkins Financial Advisors, thanked his employers, friends, family, parents and coworkers. He was honored for his efforts to provide clients with an unrivaled client experience.

The event was sponsored at the Silver level by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Deloitte and Cuddy & Feder LLP were Bronze level sponsors.