THE NEW YORK STATE BUILDING OFFICIALS CONFERENCE WESTCHESTER CHAPTER PLAY SECRET SANTA TO STUDENTS OF CPW’S BRIDGE SCHOOL

New York State Building Officials Conference Westchester Chapter (NYSBOC) members organized a special Secret Santa this year for students of CPW’s BRIDGE School on Dec. 21. This l event would not have been possible without the dedicated members of NYSBOC’s Westchester Chapter and their families who purchased, wrapped and donated more than 70 presents.

The New York State Building Officials Conference Westchester Chapter, under the leadership of Sal Pennelle, has been a supporter of Cerebral Palsy of Westchester over the past 11 years. Since 2012, members have donated holiday gifts to each student in CPW’s school program, and in 2014 chose CPW as their charity of choice. Proceeds from their annual fundraising events have been used for capital improvements to CPW’s main campus in Rye Brook, including renovations to the gym, construction of a sensory room and the development of CPW’s adaptive playground, Harmony Park.

New York State Building Officials Conference Westchester Chapter is an organization of building officials that meets regularly to review code updates and code enforcements at 42 municipalities in Westchester County.

Now in its 73rd year, Cerebral Palsy of Westchester’s mission is to advance the independence, productivity, and full citizenship of people with all developmental disabilities including autism, neurological impairments, intellectual disabilities, epilepsy, and cerebral palsy.