SUNY Sullivan in line for $30M sports facility

Plans to build a new sports arena and indoor pool at the SUNY Sullivan campus in Loch Sheldrake have taken another step toward becoming reality with the Sullivan County Legislature voting 8-1 to approve bonding up to $20 million to help pay for the project. New York state will be asked to allocate money in its budget to help handle the finances. The cost of the project could go as high as $30 million but some legislators are optimistic that it can be brought in for less. County legislators hope that a financing package can be put together that would avoid having to float bonds but wanted to be sure of having the ability for bonding if necessary.

The college is one of our crown jewels, and we want it to grow brighter in coming years,” said Robert A. Doherty, chairman of the county legislature. “That’s why we’ve dedicated millions of dollars to not just this project but their annual budget and a crucial, ongoing rehab of their facilities, including a needed upgrade of their heating and ventilation system. We want them to continue being the incredible resource they have long been to the entire county.”

The aquatic and recreation facility would feature a 25-meter-long, 8-lane pool and a 200-meter track oval. The facility could provide an economic boost for the county.

“We agreed that this proposal is a great chance not just for our college but for the town of Fallsburg to really stand out in the crowd. We can bring large sporting events and shows to the arena, and the facility will be available for public rental,” said Legislator Joe Perrello who represents Sullivan County District 7 where the college is located. “The Legislature needed to show the state, which is funding half of the project that we’re serious, and I’m grateful my colleagues feel the same way I do about this opportunity.”

“SUNY Sullivan has a long and storied history of athletic excellence. This exciting new facility will allow us to offer new sports and expand our current track program,” remarked SUNY Sullivan President Jay Quaintance. “Additionally, this state-of-the-art facility will be available to Sullivan County school districts for their athletic needs, will be open to residents to provide much-needed access to year-round fitness opportunities, and will be an anchor athletic facility to drive programming and tourism to Sullivan County. We are very excited to move this project forward.”

County Manager Joshua Potosek said that the county will be working with the college and the state “to see if we can accomplish this transformative project without borrowing funds. “The $20 million bonding resolution legislators passed … simply gives us the ability to borrow up to that amount if needed.”

The county will soon issue a request for proposals for conceptual renderings of what the new facility could look like. At present, SUNY Sullivan has the Paul Gerry Fieldhouse, a 30,000-square-foot facility featuring a fitness center, cardio room, indoor running track and basketball, volleyball, tennis, badminton and racquetball courts. SUNY says that in the summer of 2007, the fieldhouse received a new floor, lighting system upgrade and interior paint job. In 2008 it was connected to the college’s geothermal heating and cooling system, making it the largest enclosed air-conditioned facility in the area. In addition to college sporting events, the fieldhouse serves as a venue for community events and gatherings.

Sullivan County Community College was organized and became a legal entity on Sept. 13, 1962, when the State University of New York trustees approved its establishment as a two-year community college. It started operating in what had been the South Fallsburg High School, eventually moving to its present 405-acre site in Loch Sheldrake.

“We are so glad that the County Legislature recognizes the central importance of SUNY Sullivan in the health and future of Sullivan County,” said Jay Quaintance, the school’s president. “This project will ensure not only increased enrollment moving forward, but provide a much-needed community hub for years to come. Having our students and community be able to access a state-of-the-art facility like this will transform both the college and the county.”

SUNY Sullivan now has an enrollment of more than 1,400 students and offers more than 40 degree and certificate programs. About 40% of the students come from outside of Sullivan County.

“We believe this will add a much-needed economic driver to the area,” said town of Fallsburg Deputy Supervisor Sean Wall-Carty. “The town of Fallsburg will be working to support and facilitate commerce as a result of this project.”

Mike Brooks, vice chairman of the legislature, said, “SUNY Sullivan can become quite buzzworthy, because when this gets built and starts getting utilized, not just the athletes that partake and the coaches, the spectators that come and view will say, ‘wow,’ you see what Sullivan County has done, is doing, and I think that will create something, that buzz, that we haven’t had in Sullivan County in such a long time. I think it’s something to look forward to. I can’t wait for this to move forward.”