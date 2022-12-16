Schutzer is new BCW board chair

The Business Council of Westchester (BCW) this morning announced the election of Jamie Schutzer as its new board chairman. Schutzer is a senior partner of JDM Benefits, an Alera Group Company. He joined JDM as a partner in 2011 and has provided health insurance and benefits consulting for employers of all sizes in the New York Metro area. Before joining JDM, he spent more than 15 years working in sales and consulting for Wellpoint/Anthem and Oxford Health Plans/UnitedHealthcare.

“We look forward to his leadership in the year ahead as we continue our proactive leadership in legislative advocacy, economic development, talent recruitment, and innovation, through the Westchester Innovation Network, designed to position Westchester as a hub for innovation,” said BCW President and CEO Marsha Gordon.

Schutzer serves on the New York State Health Benefit Exchange Regional Advisory Council, the New York State Association of Health Underwriters and Westchester-Putnam Workforce Development Board. He is an executive committee member of the BCW, where he also serves as the treasurer.