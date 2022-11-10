Pennsylvania metros top list for best retirement places

Pennsylvania localities secured three of the top five spots in the newly released 2022-2023 Best Places to Retire in the United States published by U.S. News and World Report.

This year’s list evaluated the country’s 150 most populous metropolitan areas based on how well they meet Americans’ expectations for retirement, with measures including housing affordability, health care, desirability and overall happiness.

Lancaster, Pennsylvania, topped the list based on health care for seniors, retiree tax rates and overall happiness of its residents. Pennsylvania’s capital Harrisburg took second place, while Florida’s Pensacola and Tampa were third and fourth place, respectively. York, Pennsylvania, placed fifth.

Florida remained a highly desired location for retirees overall, with nine localities in the list’s top 25. At the other end of the spectrum, San Jose, California, ranked last among the 150 metro areas as a retirement mecca.

“The drastic shift in the housing market, high inflation and concerns of a pending recession have retirees weighing housing affordability more heavily when considering where to retire,” said Emily Brandon, U.S. News senior editor for retirement.