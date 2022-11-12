Outfitting parks for fitness

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and the Yonkers Department of Parks, Recreation & Conservation have formally unveiled new state-of-the-art fitness centers at Dunn and Columbus Parks. Those centers follow the installation of new fitness centers at Stefanik, Coyne, Singlak-Keehan, O’Boyle, and Barton Parks. The city expects to open additional fitness centers at other parks in the coming year.

“Yonkers continually invests and improves upon the resources we provide our residents, which include the 78 neighborhood parks across Yonkers,” Spano said. “These parks are nestled in our communities and become the fabric of our city. Providing accessible and innovative amenities like these fitness centers make our parks system one of the most robust in the nation.”

Instead of a hard surface, Dunn Park has been equipped with a rubber matting on the ground. The fitness center features KOMPAN equipment. Since the early 1970s, KOMPAN has specialized in commercial playground equipment. The company says its outdoor gym equipment is designed to give users the same kind of workout experience they’d enjoy at an indoor gym. Dunn Park now has two arm bikes, a twist and flex wheel, an assisted step and a balance board. All equipment is ADA accessible and can be linked to the KOMPAN app for personalized fitness adjustments.

At Columbus Park, the first of three phases in renovations recently was completed. It included included the new, fitness center, a new playground and a basketball court. New benches, fencing and plantings are expected to round out the park renovations later this year.

Steve Sansone, commissioner of the Yonkers parks department, said, “We build communities one park at a time and our parks no mater how grandiose or small all are equally important to the quality of life of our residents.”