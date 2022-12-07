New U.K. stamps and coins celebrate centennial of Tutankhamun tomb discovery

If you are a student of Egyptology, a stamp collector, an Anglophile, or all of the above, the U.K.’s Royal Mail and Royal Mint have a line-up of new products to satisfy those interests.

In observance of the 100th anniversary of the discovery of the tomb of King Tutankhamun by Howard Carter in November 1922, new philatelic and numismatic tributes have been issued in tribute to the glory of the iconic pharaoh. Among the products available are an eight-stamp commemorative issuance featuring photographs of the tomb’s extraordinary artifacts, a combination stamp and coin cover featuring the new limited-edition £5 coin cover to celebrate the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb, a framed stamp display and souvenir postcards featuring the stamp’s designs.

More information is available online at the Royal Mail website.