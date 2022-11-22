New Quinnipiac poll: Trump and DeSantis neck and neck

A new poll from Quinnipiac University in Hamden shows that Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are even in the race to win over Republicans as the best choice to be the party’s 2024 presidential nominee.

While 11% of the Republicans polled did not express an opinion, 44% said that they’d prefer to see Trump as the nominee while another 44% said that DeSantis should get the nomination.

The Quinnipiac Poll also found that 57% of Americans think it would be a “bad thing” for Trump to run for the White House again, while 34% disagreed with that notion. When broken out by political party, 88% of Democrats said another Trump run would be a bad thing, while only 27% of Republicans took that position. With independents, 58% came down on the side of it being a bad thing.

The Quinnipiac Poll found that 35% of Americans consider themselves supporters of Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, while 60% do not consider themselves supporters. When only answers from Republicans were considered, 79% defined themselves MAGA supporters while 16% did not.

When asked whether they wanted to see President Biden run for a second term, 68% of Americans said they would not while 25% said they would. This result was similar to what was found in a Quinnipiac University poll on August 31. When responses from Democrats were examined, 51% said they want to see Biden run in 2024 with 36% saying he shouldn’t run again and 13% not offering an opinion.

Americans continue to say inflation is the most urgent issue facing the country today, according to the poll. Overall, 35% of Americans ranked inflation as the number one issue. Among Republicans, 54% put inflation first, followed by 15% selecting immigration as the most important issue. Among Democrats, the top issues were climate change (16%), gun violence (16%), inflation (15%), abortion (12%), and racial inequality (10%).

Among independents, 38% ranked inflation as the most important issue with no other issue reaching double digits.

President Biden received a 38% favorable rating and 52% unfavorable rating. Donald Trump received a 37% favorable rating and 54% unfavorable rating.

When asked whether they expect political divisions in the country to worsen over the next year, 50% said they did, 40% said they’d remain the same and 7% said they expected them to ease.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans (65%) said they hoped to avoid discussing politics while visiting with family or friends this Thanksgiving, while 23% said they are looking forward to discussing politics.

Photo courtesy of Trump White House Archived / Flickr