New park opened at development on former GM site

Edge-on-Hudson, the mixed-use development at the former General Motors plant site along the Hudson River in Sleepy Hollow, today formally dedicated to the Village of Sleepy Hollow a new waterfront park. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to open the park, which is now owned by the village.

The master developers of Edge-on-Hudson are Biddle Real Estate Ventures and PCD Development LLC. Edge-on-Hudson is set to include 1,177 units of housing; a 140-room boutique hotel; 135,000 square feet of retail space; 35,000 square feet of office space; and more than 16 acres of parkland. More than 240 of the residential units already are occupied.

The RiverWalk park was designed by Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects and allows visitors to stroll along the waterfront from River Street in Sleepy Hollow as far north as the historic 1883 lighthouse known both as Tarrytown Light and Kingsland Point Light. Next year, construction is expected to begin on a permanent extension north to Kingsland Point Park. A temporary path from the Sleepy Hollow RiverWalk at Edge-on-Hudson to Kingsland Point Park has been established in the meantime.

“This is truly a historic moment for residents of the Village of Sleepy Hollow who have not had access to this section of the Hudson River shoreline for more than 100 years,” Sleepy Hollow’s Mayor Ken Wray said. “We look forward to sharing this new gem with nearby communities and visitors to the region.”

The park’s cost is reported as $2 million and was paid for in part with a $500,000 Market New York grant from Empire State Development and I LOVE NY/New York State’s Division of Tourism, that was awarded through a Regional Economic Development Council initiative.

Peter Chavkin, founder of Biddle Real Estate Ventures, said, “We’re so pleased to open this new park ahead of the original timeline envisioned for the project. We’re grateful to New York state for supporting the construction of the RiverWalk, and for the Village of Sleepy Hollow’s participation in planning, allowing us to accelerate its completion.”

Jonathan Stein, founder of PCD Development, characterized the park as “a treasured amenity not only for residents of Edge-on-Hudson, but for residents in Sleepy Hollow, Westchester County and surrounding communities, as well as for visitors from New York City and beyond.”