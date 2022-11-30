New Milford Police Department brings back Stuff-a-Cruiser Drive

The New Milford Police Department is hosting its third annual Stuff-a-Cruiser Drive on Dec. 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m at the Litchfield Crossing shopping plaza.

The event is designed to benefit the town’s Social Services Santa fund and gifts can be “stuffed” into a cruiser parked in the latter’s parking lot. The event is sponsored by Big Lots and Kohl Cares, and contributions can also be dropped off before or after the event at the John Pettibone Community of Center on Pickett District Road in New Milford.

“Sure, toys are a great gift, but we also welcome back packs, school supplies, bikes, skateboards and even gift cards and cash,” said Sgt Jim Dzamata. “Clothing like jackets, glove, socks and hats are also welcome but should be new. Come on down so we can say thanks in person. And keep tuned for our child seat installation clinic coming up in the new year.”