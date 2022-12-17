New hospital opens in Kingston

The new $113 million HealthAlliance Hospital on Mary’s Avenue in Kingston opened for patients Dec. 14 after a Dec. 13 ribbon-cutting ceremony that was attended by New York’s Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, along with other state and local elected officials and hospital representatives.

HealthAlliance is part of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth), a 1,700-bed health care system headquartered in Valhalla with nine hospitals on seven campuses in the Hudson Valley.

The Mary’s Avenue facility formerly had operated as the Benedictine Hospital and then became HealthAlliance’s Mary’s Avenue campus. In addition to renovating the existing 48,000-square-foot facility, WMCHealth added a new two-story 79,000-square-foot building with a new 25,000-square-foot emergency care center.

“We are immensely proud to deliver this state-of-the-art new hospital, fulfilling our long-term commitment to transform the quality of care for residents in the Hudson Valley,” said WMCHealth President and CEO Michael D. Israel.