Most pet parents plan to buy a holiday gift for their pets

The holiday season is the time when people buy gifts for family and friends, but many pets are also the recipients of year-end retail benevolence.

According to new data from PetSmart, 83% of pet parents said they were very likely to buy a holiday gift for their pets, with 54% admitting they would spend more time shopping for their pets than for some family members. Also, 87% of survey respondents intended to carve out special time to bond with their pets and 82% said it doesn’t feel like the holiday season without their pets by their side.

“The holidays have a way of making us feel extra special, so it’s only natural that we want our pets to feel special, too,” said Stacia Andersen, executive vice president and chief customer officer for PetSmart. “By doing anything for pets during this most wonderful time of year, we’re really just helping pet parents share the joy of the season with their furry, winged and scaly family members.”