Molinaro delivers farewell address; prepares for Congress

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro has delivered a farewell address to the Dutchess County Legislature before resigning to be sworn in as a Republican congressman representing New York’s 19th Congressional District.

Molinaro plans to resign from the county executive position as of 11:59 a.m. on Jan. 3, the day he is due to take the oath of office in Washington. The balance of his term as Dutchess County executive through Dec. 31, 2023, is to be filled by Deputy County Executive William F. X. O’Neil.

Molinaro will have served for 11 years as county executive and in his Dec. 16 farewell address emphasized his ties to the county.

“A product of three local school districts and graduate from our county’s academic jewel, Dutchess Community College, I met my wife, Corinne, at a John Flowers celebration, fell in love at a great Dutchess County park, and we continue to raise our family in the corner of Dutchess that raised me,” Molinaro said.

Molinaro noted that he was first elected to office as a village trustee, then mayor, county legislator, state assemblyman and county executive.

“We’ve laughed together, cried together. We’ve triumphed in one another’s joys and mourned each other’s sorrows,” Molinaro said. “We have learned, grown, innovated, and thrived together.”

Molinaro pointed out that throughout his tenure as county executive he worked to cut property taxes.

“We turned budget challenges and a recession-fueled quagmire into the strongest fiscal foundation of any county in New York,” Molinaro said. “We provided meaningful relief cutting county taxes to the lowest in 14 years. And we’ve made government smaller, smarter, and more effective.”

He said other accomplishments during his time as county executive included bringing innovative mental-health services to Dutchess and providing needed services for children, families, seniors and veterans.

Molinaro expressed a hope that Dutchess would continue to be a place where politicians continue to work across the political aisle and help build the confidence of citizens in government.

“We have repeatedly reached across the aisle, across the state, and across the nation to improve the life of our community and the lives of those who call it home,” Molinaro said. “Our collaborative approach has made an immeasurable impact on the lives of countless county residents. As I leave this office, I trust that sense of cooperation and understanding will long prevail.”

Molinaro said that during his tenure police were funded, victims empowered, small businesses and farmers assisted and the environment protected.

“We protected open space and farmland and led the fight to protect water quality and the Hudson River,” Molinaro said. “We preserved our rich history, while putting us on the map, making us a popular destination. We supported those who with bright colors and boldness tell, write, paint, and perform the story of who we are and how we hope to live.”

Molinaro acknowledged that his time in office should be judged not only for the successes, but also for the missteps.

“Those (missteps) are mine and mine alone,” he said. “But what I hope might be remembered is that we were not afraid to make mistakes. For it was in those moments that we tested our solutions, pushed our limits, fell but lifted ourselves, and carried on. From the day I took office in January 2012, your faith has inspired me and it is my humble hope that I’ve done good and made you proud. In a matter of days, I assume a new role, one with new challenges and ripe with opportunities, but please know I take you – all of you – and the lessons we’ve learned together with me. Though I leave this place, this place will never leave me.”